ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This USB Hub concept brings a literal docking station to your desk

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of products these days extol the virtues of minimalist design, but one computer accessory idea goes the opposite direction to turn your workstation into a miniature battle station. The number of devices we’ve become dependent on has grown considerably in the past few years. Ironically, the number...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
KSN.com

Best Lenovo docking station

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the best Lenovo docking station for your needs can help you organize your workspace and make it easier to charge devices and move files. Many of the Lenovo docking stations out there feature several similar ports, mostly varying in how many display and file transfer ports there are in total. Out of the many models, this Lenovo ThinkPad Hybrid Docking Station works with most of Lenovo’s laptops, and it includes display ports for dual monitor use.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb Hub#Usb Ports#Docks#Hdmi
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Samsung keeping its phones up-to-date for 4 years is a goddamn blessing

Samsung held its Unpacked event last night, launching the new Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets. However, the most eye-catching announcement was that the company will provide four years of software updates to selected devices, as well as five years of security patches. This is...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

Looking for a laptop and a tablet together? You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS lineup. The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is seeing a massive discount of $400 at Dell today. If you’re in the market for some great laptop deals, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start. That drops the price all the way down to $1,150, an impressive savings when compared to its regular price of $1,550. In fact, it’s one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve come across, especially when you consider the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop comes with free shipping and 1 year of premium support included.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

ASUS Dual 4K USB-C Dock with 100w power delivery passing through

ASUS has created a new USB-C doc that allows you to connect 2 4K monitors to a laptop or mini PC. Extending your workspace to additional monitors for enhanced productivity. The Dual 4K USB-C Dock supports refresh rates of up to 144 Hz for 2K video, via either the HDMI or USB-C ports. As well as allowing you to output to two 4K resolution displays simultaneously.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best USB hub 2022: Plug it in, plug it all in

A USB hub is a great way to expand your desktop, laptop, or tablet's connectivity options. While many models simply have a large bank of USB 2.0/3.0 or USB-C ports, it is possible to find units with many types of ports for connecting a myriad of devices. You can even find USB hubs that support device charging and video output, making them more akin to docking stations than simple port expansions. USB hubs have almost universal compatibility, often working with Windows, Mac, Linux, and ChromeOS devices without issues, though there are system-specific models out there like the Kensington SD5750T ; so before you buy, double-check to make sure the USB hub you want is going to work with your computer. I've gathered five of the best USB hubs available and broke down their features and connectivity to help you decide which is the best fit for your needs and budget.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt hub review: The dock of our dreams

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The new CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 — or TS4 — connects 18 ports to yourMac and delivers plenty of power.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Dell P3222QE USB-C Hub Monitor review

The Dell P3222QE is firmly orientated at the (home) office/productivity sector, and yet we found it highly colour-accurate, which when combined with the generous screen real estate, 99% sRGB colour space coverage, and 4K resolution, makes it a stellar screen for image editing or content creation. Video editors and gamers should look elsewhere though, and you'll get better colour space coverage and HDR for less money by stepping down to a 27-inch 4K screen. But if you must have a 30+ inch 4K display, the P3222QE offers respectable image quality, allied to a sleek modern design and decent port options, and all for a competitive price.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

It was a short yet eventful week in the gadget world. Sony gave us a first-look of its upcoming new virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR 2. Spotify announced that any Premium subscriber could buy its sleek dashboard accessory (for the cool price of $90). And a host new MagSafe accessories were rolled out to new iPhone owners.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 — but hurry!

There are a ton of options for super cheap laptop deals right now, including some fantastic Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $159 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $230, compared to its normal price of $389.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

The TAITO is a 3-wheeled electric scooter that drives effortlessly on roads, pavements, and even cobblestone

Designed to be the more ‘grown-up’ alternative to most last-mile solutions like hoverboards and scooters, the TAITO has a stable 3-wheeled design, an IP55 water-resistant construction, a reimagined shock-absorbing platform, and a 30km range, all packaged within a lightweight 16kg (35 lbs) body that will make you want to ditch your e-bike for commuting within the city.
BICYCLES
SlashGear

Sennheiser IE 600 Are $700 Earbuds That Keep The Cord

Sennheiser has taken the wraps off its new IE 600, a pair of ultra-durable wired earbuds that feature housings made from ZR01 amorphous zirconium — a glass-like metal that is harder than steel and not typically found on the consumer market. The use of this metal means the earbuds should essentially be crush-proof, plus Sennheiser boasts what it calls extraordinary resistance against scratches and corrosion. This is an important feature, as the earbuds are so expensive, you'll want them to last as long as possible.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This home speaker design transforms a fingerboard into the device’s remote

Punk is a speaker design that incorporates a removable fingerboard that functions as the device’s remote control. Home speaker systems are meant to deliver quality sound and blend in with the rest of our home furniture. While two things can be true, too often do designers favor one over the other, leading to really either dope speaker designs that don’t deliver on audio or underwhelming designs that do.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy