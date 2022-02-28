This USB Hub concept brings a literal docking station to your desk

A USB hub is a great way to expand your desktop, laptop, or tablet's connectivity options. While many models simply have a large bank of USB 2.0/3.0 or USB-C ports, it is possible to find units with many types of ports for connecting a myriad of devices. You can even find USB hubs that support device charging and video output, making them more akin to docking stations than simple port expansions. USB hubs have almost universal compatibility, often working with Windows, Mac, Linux, and ChromeOS devices without issues, though there are system-specific models out there like the Kensington SD5750T ; so before you buy, double-check to make sure the USB hub you want is going to work with your computer. I've gathered five of the best USB hubs available and broke down their features and connectivity to help you decide which is the best fit for your needs and budget.

