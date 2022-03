Sarah J. Luem, shareholder, was recently named Chair of the Business & Finance and the Real Estate practice groups. Sarah J. Luem represents individuals and closely-held businesses of all sizes and in all stages of growth in corporate and transactional matters. She helps her clients resolve complex legal problems, particularly ownership disputes, succession planning, and business divorces. Sarah’s work on general corporate matters also includes drafting organizational and other documents such as employment and consulting agreements, and advising on issues related to corporate governance, capitalization and financing, contracts, and charitable giving.

