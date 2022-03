Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Over the last 40 years or so, policymakers have developed the habit of propping up the economy and markets—almost compulsively—at every turn. That has been true during big turns, such as 2008 and 2020, and small turns, such as in late 2018, when equities sold off 20% and the Federal Reserve duly cut rates to placate markets. It is also true of the perennial political desire to push growth and stretch economic cycles, last seen in the tax cuts passed in 2017, nine years into an economic expansion.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO