In an effort to help those in need, MISBHV will be launching a new collection of which all proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of over 130 Ukrainians and 100,000 displaced refugees, as Kyiv suffers air raids. Recognizing the severity of the situation, MISBHV’s founder Natalia Maczek and creative director Tomek Wirski have decided to dedicate their upcoming launch to those in need.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO