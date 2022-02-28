VEB Historical Hall of Fame Voting: Part 7

Well, at least we have an answer to what’s going to happen in baseball’s near-future. The players’ union unanimously rejected MLB’s “best, and final” offer leading up to the MLB-induced deadline for an agreement without losing regular season games. Rob Manfred then predictably walked up to the podium and announced that the first week of games had been canceled and would not be made up — signaling a new phase in this long, drawn out process of a lockout. Many opinions have already been shared on this controversial path MLB has taken, and more will come out throughout the day.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO