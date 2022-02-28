ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

VEB Historical Hall of Fame Voting: Part 7

By stlcardsfan4
Viva El Birdos
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, as luck would have it, the deadline for the CBA appears to be today. As of this writing, there has not been a deal. And I don’t really expect one by the end of the day. I said I would do another cycle if the season got delayed, so this...

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees need to bring Derek Jeter aboard after Marlins departure

After five years with the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter announced Monday he would be mutually parting with the organization, citing a difference in vision moving forward. Despite a playoff berth (and series victory!) during the shortened 2020, the Marlins have been among the worst-performing teams in all of Major League Baseball during Jeter’s tenure, but that was hardly all his doing.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Could Derek Jeter Reunite With the Yankees?

When the 2021 season officially came to a close in October, it seemed as though Derek Jeter’s tenure as CEO and shareholder of the Miami Marlins was on the brink of showing results. Jeter, a Baseball Hall of Famer and Yankees’ legend who helped his team capture five World...
MLB
NJ.com

Derek Jeter quits Marlins | Yankees legend explains shocking move

In a stunning announcement, Derek Jeter said he is leaving the Miami Marlins. The New York Yankees legend and Hall of Fame shortstop broke the news Monday morning. “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club,” Jeter said in a statement. “We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Braves#Reds#Cba
The Spun

MLB Star Believes He Knows Why Derek Jeter Stepped Down

Derek Jeter stepped down as the Miami Marlins CEO on Monday after four full years in the position. The surprising decision led onlookers to wonder what prompted the former New York Yankees icon to leave. On a day where MLB stepped dangerously closer to canceling games during a contentious lockout,...
MLB
bizjournals

Jaguars to play in Hall of Fame game

The Jaguars will be part of the first game of the NFL preseason. Monday afternoon, the NFL announced the Jaguars will face the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio. The game will be approximately 48 hours before former Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Who is LA’s Best First Baseman of the Last 30 Years?

Former Dodgers first baseman Adrián González officially retired from professional baseball a few weeks ago. Where does he rank among Dodgers first baseman over the 30 years?. According to some Dodgers fans, at least those that like Twitter polls, González is the second-best first baseman of the last three decades of Dodgers baseball.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Legends: Lefty Gomez, “The Pride of the Yankees”

The New York Yankees have had a bevy of great pitchers over their illustrious history. One that is seldom talked about is Louis Gomez, mainly because he pitched so long ago for the Yankees. Today we take a look at his life and becoming one of the Yankees’ greatest pitchers. He had seven starts in World Series games and never lost a game. He pitched the Yankees to seven pennants and six World Championships.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach

The New York Yankees announced Monday that Hensley Meulens has been hired as the club's assistant hitting coach. Back in December, the Yankees hired Dillon Lawson as their big-league hitting coach, so Meulens will be under Lawson, who had been the organization's minor-league hitting coordinator since 2018. In 2021, Marcus...
MLB
FanSided

Tokyo Giants toy with Bryce Harper’s NPB flirtation

After Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper joked about playing for the Tokyo Giants in the Nippon Professional Baseball , the Giants got back to him on Twitter. With the MLB lockout in place, many teams have begun surveying unsigned international talent, as this is the only way to court new players during the freeze.
MLB
iheart.com

Buster Olney "MLB Owners Are Absolutely Driving It Off A Cliff"

How did baseball get to this point of the lockout? ESPN's Buster Olney discussed why the owners cheap tactics are on the verge of driving this game off a cliff, if the lockout could last until June, how expendable they find the first few months of the season, the timing of Derek Jeter's departure from the Marlins & irreparable damage being done to the game.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/2/22

Well, at least we have an answer to what’s going to happen in baseball’s near-future. The players’ union unanimously rejected MLB’s “best, and final” offer leading up to the MLB-induced deadline for an agreement without losing regular season games. Rob Manfred then predictably walked up to the podium and announced that the first week of games had been canceled and would not be made up — signaling a new phase in this long, drawn out process of a lockout. Many opinions have already been shared on this controversial path MLB has taken, and more will come out throughout the day.
MLB
NJ.com

Mets’ Max Scherzer implies Yankees are part of MLB’s problem amid lockout

Max Scherzer’s debut with the New York Mets remains on hold thanks to the MLB lockout. But the 37-year-old right-hander, who’s one of the more vocal and active members of the MLB players association, was throwing some cheese Tuesday after talks with the owners collapsed and commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 college baseball draft targets to watch during MLB lockout

If the St. Louis Cardinals want to add some talent to their farm system, here are some college baseball players that are worth keeping an eye on. Look, there’s nothing happening with MLB right now that is really all that fun to keep up with. The lockout drags on, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some great baseball going on.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: MLB lockout could rob Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina of significant milestones

One of the greatest duo of battery-mates in MLB history deserve far better than to have their final season together delayed. Wainwright has thrown to Molina’s mitt for 15 years running. The two have formed one of the best batteries in baseball history, and they’re even better friends off the diamond. Heck, Wainwright and Molina even vacationed with one another in Puerto Rico last Thanksgiving.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/2/22

ESPN | ESPN News Services: For the first time in 27 years, Major League Baseball will be canceling regular season games due to a labor dispute. After the Player’s Association rejected the league’s “final, best offer” prior to yesterday’s MLB-imposed 5:00 p.m. deadline, Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the season — roughly a week’s worth of games — will be canceled, and at this point in time, the league has absolutely no intention of rescheduling.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy