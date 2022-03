Here’s the rub: most employers don’t really want us to be honest with colleagues about our salaries. Heck, more often than not, they won’t even tell us the salary range on a job advert, so we have to negotiate at the table. I’m no Warren Buffett (and neither is my male counterpart) which is why I, for one, welcomed Victoria M Walker, a travel writer, recently tweeting her salary. It, of course, sparked an online conversation about pay transparency in the workplace.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO