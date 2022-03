Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has kept fans on edge long enough! It won't be much longer before the hit movie makes its debut stateside, and it would put things lightly to say fans are hyped. After all, the prequel has been thriving in Japan since its late 2021 debut, and audiences in the U.S. can go ahead and buy tickets if they'd like!

