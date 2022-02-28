ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre cancels Russian Ballet tour standing in ‘solidarity’ with Ukraine

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIR9x_0eREWFwV00

A theatre in Buckinghamshire has cancelled upcoming performances by the Russian State Ballet company, adding that it is “shocked and appalled” by the escalating conflict.

The Wycombe Swan theatre said it would “stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine” following the invasion of their country.

Upcoming productions of Romeo And Juliet, Cinderella and Swan Lake between March 10 and 12 have been cancelled at the Buckinghamshire theatre.

It comes after theatres in Wolverhampton and Northampton also called off productions by the Russian Ballet company.

In a statement on Twitter, the Wycombe Swan said: “We are shocked and appalled by the unfolding situation in Ukraine .

“Thank you for your patience, over the weekend we have been in discussion with the promoters of the Russian State Ballet tour and can confirm that the planned performances at Wycombe Swan have been cancelled.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected and we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in hoping for a swift return to peace in the region.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRBUn_0eREWFwV00

It added that all customers who had purchased tickets for the ballet will be contacted in the coming days.

Last week, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said the decision to cancel shows from February 28 to March 2 was “absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances” as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

The Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton also followed suit, cancelling a stage performance of The Nutcracker on February 26, and apologised for the short notice.

Meanwhile, the New Theatre in Peterborough also confirmed that it cancelled performances by the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia “in light of the ongoing situation in the Ukraine”.

Last week, the Royal Opera House announced it was cancelling a tour by the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet , which was due to be held in London this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Moscow tells residents to leave Kyiv as Putin’s forces drop bomb near TV tower

Five people are reported to have been killed in a Russian airstrike that damaged a Ukraine TV tower in Kyiv.The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion.Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the ministry, posted footage on social media of the attack that happened on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Pictures appear to show that several people have been killed. Officials said five people have died, according to reports.Moscow has urged residents to leave Kyiv as a huge Russian convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment...
POLITICS
Slipped Disc

Just in: UK cities terminate Russian ballet tour

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, curently being toured in Britain by Raymond Gubbay Ltd, has been cancelled in Wolverhapton, Northampton and Peterborough in protest at the invasion of Ukraine. Raymond Gubbay CBE has issued this statement to slippedisc.com: ‘I can well understand the anger which I share that the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Royal Ballet#Russian Ballet#Ballet Company#Bolshoi Ballet#Performing#Musical Theater#Juliet Cinderella#Swan Lake#The Wycombe Swan#State Ballet#The New Theatre
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

528K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy