ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

New rebates make electric cars more affordable than ever

By John Matarese
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INKwx_0eREWDB300

Everyone is talking about rising gas prices these days, with forecasts that they will continue to soar this spring.

That has many people considering something they wouldn't have looked twice at a year ago: an electric car or SUV.

Kevin Kushman says buying a Tesla 3 years ago was one of the best things he ever did.

"I love it," he said. "I have no complaints."

But for 2022, electric means much more than Tesla.

As we saw in all those Super Bowl ads, mainstream carmakers are now going all in on electric and plug-in hybrids, including even the top selling Ford F-150 pickup, now coming out as the F-150 Lightning.

Car shopper Pam Taylor never considered one before, but is now looking at the Mustang Mach-E.

"I do like the savings as far as gas mileage," she said, "but I do have to find out more about them."

Herman Davis says the electric Mustang is "really nice, with a lot of features in it."

If you are like most people you probably see 20 Jeep Wranglers every time you go to the grocery store. But you've probably never seen the new hybrid plug-in electric Wrangler.

Buying electric may finally make sense

With gas prices well over $3 a gallon (over $5 in California), a hybrid or electric vehicle can mean real savings, as opposed to two years ago when gas was selling for just $2 a gallon.

Even better: The government wants to help you buy one.

Thanks to last years infrastructure bill, tax credits that had expired have now been renewed for most hybrid and electric vehicles.

If you check the site Fuel Economy.gov you'll see you can get:

  • A $7,500 credit on a Jeep Plug in hybrid, Hyundai Ioniq, Mustang Mach-E, and Nissan Leaf, among others.
  • A $4,500 on a Prius plug-in hybrid.

The credits, however, end once an automaker sells too many cars, which means you may not get a rebate for buying a Tesla or original Prius.

"You have a tax credit based on which type of vehicle you buy," Kevin Kushman explained. "Some have run out, for instance the Teslas have run out because they were oversubscribed. But all the new models have the opportunity to generate a personal tax incentive.

Tesla owner Kushman is so bullish he recently joined the electric vehicle industry, and now builds charging stations that go up in shopping centers and city parking lots through a company called Electrada.

And with more charging stations, and renewed credits, car buyers like Justin Drew are ready to buy.

"They used to be only for the rich, but now everyday Americans can get one too," he said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

__________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

New electric cars less reliable than petrol or diesel models – survey

A poll indicated that 31% of electric car owners reported an issue with their vehicle in its first four years. New electric cars are more likely to develop a fault than petrol and diesel models, a new survey suggests. A poll by consumer group Which? indicated that 31% of electric...
CARS
Slate

Can We Make Planes As Green As Electric Cars?

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A few years ago, while driving on a stretch of interstate between Pittsburgh and San Francisco, Venkat Viswanathan began to feel a little existential. His trip was going smoothly—almost too smoothly, he thought. He would hum along for a few hundred miles at a time, stopping briefly for meals or to take in the early summer scenery. It was the classic Great American Road Trip. And it was hardly remarkable at all that he was doing it in an electric car.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Guardian

One in five secondhand cars in UK cost more than new models

One in five nearly-new cars are now selling at more than their brand-new equivalents, as disruption to supply chains continues to push used cars to record values. The closure of forecourts because of Covid and an ongoing shortage of semiconductors are the main forces behind a major mismatch of supply and demand, which has been worsening over the last few months. The average price of a used car on Auto Trader’s marketplace has increased 29% over the last year, according to its latest figures. Average prices are up more than £4,200 in just six months.
CARS
MSNBC

Is Elon Musk helping the planet more than Greenpeace? MSNBC reports on electric car boom

A surge in demand for electric cars and pick-up trucks is upending the auto market and raising hopes for environmental progress within the car industry. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developments and talks with environmental activist, educator, and author Bill McKibben about the electric car boom, energy efficiency, and the interplay of government policy and industry innovation. McKibben credits government incentives as key to pushing the auto industry, at the state and federal levels.Feb. 23, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Elon Musk Dares UAW to Organize Tesla Factory, Says He Would “Do Nothing to Stop Them”

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Last night, like many other nights, Elon Musk was tweeting. In this case, he was tweeting to Gene Simmons of Kiss about the size and workforce of Tesla’s California plant. Another user—whose first word in his Twitter bio is “@ElonMusk” and the fourth is “Tesla”—replied about unionization. Then things got interesting, as Musk dared the United Auto Workers, which has been attempting to organize the Tesla factory for years, to hold a union vote.
ECONOMY
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Apps to help you save money at gas pumps and grocery stores

Inflation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War mean our dollar simply doesn't stretch as far as it once did. "Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking to over $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid $90's," AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley said via email Monday. "The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the United States, with the national average for a gallon of gas rising to $3.61, eight cents more than a week ago."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hybrid Cars#Tesla Cars#Rebates#Jeep#Fuel Economy Gov#Hyundai#Prius
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
RideApart

India’s New Battery Swapping Policy May Make EVs More Affordable

The topic of swappable batteries in the electric motorcycle world is nothing new. As early as 2020, some of the world’s biggest OEMs committed to join forces in creating a standardized battery compatible across platforms. While this has yet to materialize in the European and North American markets, India’s government is thinking of ways to accelerate the adoption of EVs and make them even cheaper and more efficient than ever before.
CARS
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy