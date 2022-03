Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has seen trade rumors revolving around his star player Patrik Laine, but he confirmed there's no substance to them. "Yeah, it bothers me because people make up shit, that's what bothers me," Kekalainen said, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. "I understand that sometimes from conversations you have (with teams), some of it may leak out, and a name gets in there, but this is not a case like that. This is just somebody making shit up from their own speculation of what we might do. They make it up and hope for the headlines and hope for the clicks. I think that's unethical. And I don't have any time for it."

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO