Wales is to roll out one of the most generous basic income schemes ever trialled in the world to its care leavers this year.The pilot will see all young people leaving care after they turn 18 offered the chance to get £1600 a month for two years.It is estimated around 500 people will be eligible for the scheme, which will cost the Welsh Government £20 million over the next three years.Ministers want to use the scheme to assess the impact receiving a basic income has on young people as they leave care, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.All young people leaving...

U.K. ・ 14 DAYS AGO