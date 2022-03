The stock market is trading at its lows of the day Wednesday as most market sectors turn negative and megacaps weaken. Volatility has picked up with the VIX nearing 30. The S&P 500 (SP500) -1.1% moved further into the correction territory it entered yesterday. The good news for longs is that it tends to be higher a year after a correction, but the bad news is that the Fed is embarking on a tightening cycle amid the weakness.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO