Yellowstone fans are desperate to know when Season 5 will premiere, and now a release date window has been revealed. Variety spoke with executive producer David Glasser about all things Yellowstone, and reported that the EP indicated filming for Season 5 would begin in May, and the series could debut sometime in the fall. "It's the prime of the show," Glasser said of where the show's narrative is currently. "I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of story to tell."

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO