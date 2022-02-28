ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. Allows Most Embassy Staff to Leave Moscow, Minsk Over Ukraine War

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has been reduced in size, and diplomatic service in Minsk completely suspended, the State Department said on Monday.

A notice attributed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it "authorized the voluntary departure ... of non-emergency employees and family members" from the embassy in Russia's capital.

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," it said.

"We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens, and that includes our U.S. government personnel and their dependents serving around the world," said Blinken.

The U.S. consulates in Yekaterinburg—about 870 miles east of Moscow—and Vladivostok in the Russian Far East had already been suspended in the last two years.

The statement came hours after most of Western Europe closed its airspace to Russian aircraft.

Follow Newsweek 's live blog for updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gi1y1_0eRET63000

Russian troops have been advancing toward Kyiv since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale offensive on February 24, but rocket forces inside Russia and Belarus have been directly involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, now entering its fifth day.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported several dozen dead and hundreds more injured on Monday afternoon as a result of Russian rocket attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which is roughly 300 miles west of the capital. Graphic images circulating on social media in the aftermath of the shelling showed civilians with partially missing limbs.

The escalation of hostilities comes as U.S. officials said Ukrainian armed forces and its territorial defenders had put up a fierce resistance to slow Putin's probing forces. But the rocket barrage also happened as President Volodymyr Zelensky dispatched a delegation to attend ongoing peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border.

U.S. officials said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko—a close ally of Putin—was likely to allow the country's paratroopers to join the war.

Over the weekend, U.S. and European leaders announced punishing economic sanctions against Moscow in response to the aggression. The moves resulted in the Russian ruble plunging to a historic low on Monday as the country was cut off from the SWIFT payment system and its central bank was barred from using foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, individual European nations have taken the decision to further isolation Russia from the rest of the continent by closing their airspace to Russian aircraft. Moscow responded in kind by barring Russia-bound European airliners.

A day before its operations were reduced, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow urged all American citizens to depart the country as soon as possible.

"An increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," it said.

The UN Refugee Agency said on Monday that more than half a million people had already fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week. They included an estimated 281,000 people entering Poland, 84,500 in Hungary, 36,400 in Moldova, 32,500 in Romania and 30,000 in Slovakia.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Government Of Ukraine#Us Embassy#United Nations#The U S Embassy#The State Department#State#Russian#Interior Ministry#Ukrainian
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Slate

Putin Has a New, Brutal Backup Plan in Ukraine

Even if Vladimir Putin decides not to invade Ukraine, as he has signaled the past few days, that might not mean he’ll end the crisis peacefully or diplomatically. The Russian president has another card he might play—a brusque, brutal move that would end the standoff to his advantage.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
817K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy