Young Thug Offers Help To African Immigrants Stuck In Ukraine Amid Invasion

Photo: Getty Images

Young Thug is calling on his "rap brothers" to help African immigrants trapped in Ukraine amid Russia's deadly invasion. The "Ski" rapper's offer comes after reports of racism emerged from people who say Black people are being told to allow "real Ukrainians" flee the country first.

"If some of my rap brothers are in I'm willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense they not letting us pass," Thugger wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday (February 27). "Whoever holds the info to these movements please contact me ASAP I'm ready," he added.

Shocking video released on social media shows African immigrants being told to get to the back of lines at the Ukraine-Poland border, while other clips shows people actively preventing Black people from entering trains and other forms of transportation.



Thugger shared one gut-wrenching video of a woman holding a baby in frigid temperatures as a group of people are reportedly denied access to leave.

Photo: Instagram @thuggerthugg

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.