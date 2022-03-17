A Bunch of Apple Watch Models Are Up to Half Off on Amazon Right Now

Click here to read the full article.

Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online.

Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models that are on sale right now, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals.

The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 46% off on Amazon , bringing down the price from $429 to $229. The sub-$300 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an always-on Retina display when it first came out in 2019.

Below, check out more Apple watch deals to shop today:

Apple Watch Series 5 (46% Off)

The Series 5 debuts an always-on Retina display so it’s easy to see the time and other important information without tapping the display. The new iteration also helps users better navigate their day with new location features, such as the built-in compass and current elevation. Plus, the 5 also comes with the widest range of band materials so you can pick and choose from different sleek designs, including stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium.







Apple Watch Series 5



Apple Watch Series 6 (35% Off)

While the Series 6 only features marginal improvements from its predecessors, it’s still the most advanced model in the Apple lineup, and the best smart watch on the market. Like the 5, it features an always-on display meaning you can always check the time (in addition to most-used apps, weather, battery percentage and other important updates) without the need to tap the screen. But new features include a faster charging time, a brighter retina display and a handy blood oxygen sensor that joins the gadget’s already-impressive arsenal of health trackers.







Apple Watch Series 6



Apple Watch Series 3 (15% Off)

You save nearly $100 with this deal from Walmart, which brings down the price of the Series 3 to a mere $109. This model comes with an Apple sports band and aluminum case, and is probably the best choice for those who prioritize fitness and activity tracking in their smart watches. It allows you to measure your workouts, share your daily activity for motivation and monitor your everyday heart rate and stress levels. Plus, you can sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks to stay entertained wherever you are.







