Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo is planning a second Northern Virginia location to its growing portfolio of stores in Greater Washington. The retail chain is taking over space formerly occupied by home furnishings company Kirkland's at 13041 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, according to Fairfax County permit data. It will be the chain's fourth in the region, and the plans surface more than five years after it planted its flag with an initial store at Tysons Corner Center. It has since added sites at Union Station in Northeast D.C. and at Pike & Rose in Montgomery County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO