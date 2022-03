Trigger Point will return for a second series, ITV has confirmed.Produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, the series follows a bomb disposal squad working within the Metropolitan Police.Series one came to an end on Sunday (27 February) night, with Mercurio saying that he was “thrilled” by the success of the show immediately after the finale aired.“Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew, and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers,” he said.Mercurio then added that ITV had offered the team their “unswerving support” and that he was “delighted to have been commissioned for...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO