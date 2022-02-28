The Cost of Heroism: Matt Reeves on The Batman

Matt Reeves is up to the challenge. While the caped crusader has defeated directors in the past, Reeves has experience taking a beloved franchise and making it his own, as he did brilliantly in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” two of...
Matt Reeves says that he could see a more realistic take on Mr. Freeze show up in a possible The Batman sequel. Collider spoke with Reeves ahead of the March 4th release of the DC movie and talked about creating a more “grounded” interpretation of the comic book characters.
“The Batman” glides into theaters this week, and fans all over the world eagerly await the return of the caped crusader. Robert Pattinson stars in the film, directed by Matt Reeves, as the unmistakable Bruce Wayne. Thrown into the middle of a harrowing crime spree led by none other than The Riddler (Paul Dano), Batman struggles to protect the city of Gotham alongside other classic Batman characters, such as Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).
With The Batman opening in movie theaters on March 4, I recently had the chance to speak with director Matt Reeves about making his hugely anticipated DC movie. Since I’d already been part of a press conference with Reeves and Robert Pattinson that covered so many subjects including why they didn’t want to do another origin story, their thoughts on Death in the Family, the trouble with emoting in Batman’s cowl, why Riddler as the first villain, how Pattinson found Batman’s voice, and their thoughts on Mr. Freeze, I used my time to pose questions he hadn’t been asked.
Spoiler alert! Do not read any farther if you haven't yet seen The Batman. Major spoilers ahead for the end of the film and credits scenes. Director Matt Reeves is aware that The Batmanends with Gotham in much the same place as it began. Despite the titular masked vigilante, played by the newly-cowled Robert Pattinson, taking down both the serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano) and crime lord Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and saving the city from a massive, disastrous flood, there is no relief in sight for the Batman himself. There is still so much to do.
Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
It is hard to believe that we are only a week away from The Batman finally hitting theaters and one of the most exciting elements leading up to the release of the film has been director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino slowly teasing the musical score. If hearing the themes for Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, and Paul Dano’s The Riddler was not enough to hold you over until the film comes out, Reeves has announced that the entire soundtrack is now available to listen to.
The Batman and Joker have a lot in common. They both put darker spins on classic DC characters, feature versions of Gotham that are grounded in reality, and even have similar plot points (though we won't touch on those here). However, there was never a conversation about the two being in the same shared universe.
Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
The Penguin spin-off that's in the works at HBO Max grew from an idea Matt Reeves had for a potential The Batman sequel. Colin Farrell plays the gangster in the new movie – although underneath enough makeup that he's near-unrecognizable – and the upcoming spin-off will chart his rise through Gotham's underworld.
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Batman. Shhh: Matt Reeves has named the villain Hush as a rogue he may unwrap in the budding Batverse. In The Batman, the Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) encounters Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and the Riddler (Paul Dano) during an investigation into the underworld of Gotham City. The film ends with Riddler jailed in Arkham with an Unseen Arkham Prisoner (Barry Keoghan) revealed to be the Joker, but Reeves says the scene is not an Easter egg setting up The Batman 2. Answering fan questions for Twitter Movies, Reeves picked Hush when asked to reveal the DC comic book characters he wants to bring into the world of The Batman:
For everyone upset about the Oscars presenting a number of the craft awards to a less-than-packed house before the live broadcast, while the nominees and presenters are still walking the red carpet, the 26th Art Directors Guild Awards is a palate cleanser. The event, held tonight at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, will have plenty of acting stars presenting the honors to the A-List winners list of production designers nominated this year.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Alexandra Daddario, Kevin Costner, Jeffrey Wright, Catherine O’Hara, Marcia Gay Harden, and Wendi McLendon-Covey will be presenting, with Yvette Nicole...
Filmmaker Matt Reeves may have revealed a third spinoff set in the budding Batverse, the reboot universe anchored by The Batman. Reeves is developing two spinoffs expanding the world of The Batman for HBO Max: Gotham PD, a police drama about the corruption in Gotham City, and Penguin, about Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot's (Colin Farrell) Scarface-like power grab. In a new interview, Reeves reveals a series connecting to Arkham Asylum — the psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane that eventually incarcerates most of Batman's (Robert Pattinson) rogue's gallery.
Sheryl Lee Ralph's years of stage experience — including a role in the iconic musical Dreamgirls that earned her Tony and Drama Desk nods — weren't enough for one casting director when she made the jump from Broadway to Hollywood earlier in her career. "When I left Broadway,...
Samuel L. Jackson doesn't seem to think his disregard by the Oscars over the years is a fluke, and he has a pretty interesting opinion on why that may be the case for him and other African American Hollywood stars since the first ceremony was hosted back in 1929.
It’s undeniable; Clint Eastwood is one of the all-time greats of cinema, but with a filmography as impressive as his, how do you pick a favorite? Critics weighed in on the greatest Clint Eastwood movie, and the answer may come as a surprise. At a Glance. The Good, the...
Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
One of Marvel’s most famed bromances is on the fritz. At least temporarily. Over the course of four MCU movies and the six-episode limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have been seemingly inseparable for much of the past decade. The pair lovingly...
Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent has confirmed.The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.He was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road from 1982 until it ceased production in 2003.We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.Our thoughts are with...
