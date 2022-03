CLEMSON -- Behind three runs in the fourth inning, the Tigers defeated South Carolina 5-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the series 3-0. The Tigers improved to 11-0, while the Gamecocks fell to 7-4. It marked Clemson’s first sweep of a season series of three or more games against South Carolina since 1996, when the Tigers swept that season series 4-0. The crowd of 6,636 fans set a Clemson record, besting the previous mark of 6,524, set six years ago to the day against South Carolina.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO