Paying for college has only gotten more expensive. Only 40-odd years ago, students paid for college tuition by working summer jobs. Sure, they would have rather enjoyed relaxing or traveling, but it was a fair exchange for a college degree. But in the last 20 years, the cost of college has gone up four times faster than inflation. That means most people in the US simply cannot save enough to fully pay for college.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO