Hilight Zone Podcast: Doing Damage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - March Madness returns to the campus of UW-Eau Claire this weekend as the NCAA Division 3 women’s basketball tournament will be played at Zorn Arena. The Blugolds captured the 2022 WIAC conference tournament last week winning three games in five nights including road wins at Stout and Whitewater. The victory over the Warhawks gave UWEC the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Blugolds head coach Tonja Englund, appearing on Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning talked about how difficult it’s been for Division 3 athletes the past couple of years with the pandemic which canceled the tournament. Englund says it’s very satisfying not only getting into the NCAA tournament, but getting a chance to showcase everything that UW-Eau Claire has to offer.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO