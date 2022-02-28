ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Hilight Zone Podcast: Doing Damage

By Noah Manderfeld
WSAW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, Lakeland Union boys hockey is...

www.wsaw.com

WSAW

No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. After Wisconsin’s Brad Davison missed the front end...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Legendary Somerset football coach Bruce Larson dies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, Somerset High School legendary head coach Bruce Larson has passed away. With Larson’s guidance, the Spartans were a powerhouse in the Middle Border Conference, making six trips to the state championship game and winning the Division 4 title three times in 2002, ‘12 and ‘14.
SOMERSET, WI
WSAW

Newman, Merrill boys hoops pick up wins to open Regional play

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On the opening night of the postseason for high school boys basketball, Newman Catholic and Merrill are among the victors. The Cardinals backed up their #1 seed in their Division 5 regional with a 77-30 win over #16 seed Tri-County. Junior Isaac Seidel hit the 1,000 point mark for his career midway through the second half. Newman will host Pacelli at home on Friday night.
MERRILL, WI
Racine County Eye

No quarter given: Shorewood puts down Milwaukee Tenor/Veritas Co-Op 87-56

Shorewood controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 87-56 victory over Milwaukee Tenor/Veritas Co-Op during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
SHOREWOOD, WI
Racine County Eye

Walworth Big Foot pours it on Racine Lutheran 55-31

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Walworth Big Foot turned out the lights on Racine Lutheran 55-31 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on March 1. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

WIAA Division 2 Regional Recap

Southern Lakes Conference champion Union Grove, as well as conference rivals New Berlin Eisenhower and Pewaukee, were among the area teams to advance this week in the first weekend of the WIAA playoffs. Sectional semifinals will take place this week on Thursday at neutral sites. Caloutte helps Broncos advance with...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
abc27 News

60 years since Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-pt game in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history by scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors at Hersheypark Arena. It set a single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association, and should stand the test of time. The Warriors won that night over the New York Knicks 169-147. Chamberlain set […]
NBA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Millard takes second at state meet

MADISON — The support network of family and friends for Homestead 152-pound sophomore wrestler Charlie Millard at the WIAA state tournament in Madison Feb. 25-27 was well-traveled, vocal and passionate. They flew in from Oregon and they drove in from Pennsylvania to see if this well-spoken, endlessly polite potential...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

March Madness returns to UW-Eau Claire campus as Blugolds women basketball host NCAA regional

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - March Madness returns to the campus of UW-Eau Claire this weekend as the NCAA Division 3 women’s basketball tournament will be played at Zorn Arena. The Blugolds captured the 2022 WIAC conference tournament last week winning three games in five nights including road wins at Stout and Whitewater. The victory over the Warhawks gave UWEC the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Blugolds head coach Tonja Englund, appearing on Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning talked about how difficult it’s been for Division 3 athletes the past couple of years with the pandemic which canceled the tournament. Englund says it’s very satisfying not only getting into the NCAA tournament, but getting a chance to showcase everything that UW-Eau Claire has to offer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
Racine County Eye

Valders mauls Milwaukee Destiny in strong showing 85-48

Yes, Valders looked superb in beating Milwaukee Destiny, but no autographs please after its 85-48 victory for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on March 1. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
VALDERS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vikings look sharp in regional opener

NEW BERLIN — At tournament time, it’s all about playing up to your potential, making the most of every pressure-packed possession and fighting hard to survive. The sixth-seeded New Berlin West boys basketball team took that determined mindset to heart as it defeated 11th-seeded Milwaukee Bay View 71-56 in a physical, fast-paced WIAA Division 2 regional at Drexel Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Racine County Eye

Watertown tackles Pulaski/Milwaukee School of Arts Co-Op 90-34

Watertown didn’t tinker around with Pulaski/Milwaukee School of Arts Co-Op. A 90-34 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on March 1. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
WATERTOWN, WI

