ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

E-grocer Weee! raises $425 million in funding round led by SoftBank

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 2 days ago

(Reuters) – E-grocer Weee! has raised $425 million in a late-stage funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, riding on investor interest in a sector that has been one of the biggest winners of the...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Sweater Closes on $12M in Funding for Venture Capital

Sweater, which bills itself as a fintech company and venture capital fund on track to become the first full0managed VC fund open to average investors, closed a $12 million funding round, according to a company news release Thursday (Feb 24). Sweater stated in the release that its "mission is to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Softbank Vision Fund#Reuters#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Greyhound Capital#Asian#Hispanic#Ricepo
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

1 Investment to Stock Up On During a Market Correction

The market recently entered correction territory, falling more than 10% since January. S&P 500 ETFs can be a smart investment during periods of volatility. There are a few factors to consider to determine whether this is the right investment for you. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

SME lender Funding Societies raises $144M led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, plus $150M in debt lines

Small businesses are the backbone of Southeast Asia’s economy, but many struggle to secure working capital loans because they don’t have traditional credit records or collateral, say the founders of Funding Societies. The fintech, which claims to be the region’s largest SME digital financing platform, uses alternative forms of credit scoring and has disbursed more than $2 billion in financing to MSMEs since it launched in 2015. Today, Funding Societies announced it has raised $144 million in an oversubscribed Series C+ equity round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from new investors like VNG Corporation, Rapyd Ventures, EDBI, Indies Capital, K3 Ventures and Ascend Vietnam.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Organigram Gets Additional CA$6.3M Investment From BAT, Which Raises Its Stake In The Company To 19.5%

BAT Exercises Top-Up Rights to Invest $6.3 Million Resulting in an Increase in Equity Position from 18.8% to 19.5%. Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) revealed Tuesday that BAT has invested an additional CA$6.3 million ($4.97 million) into Organigram to enhance its equity ownership position in the company from 18.8% to 19.5% as of December 31, 2021 by exercising its rights pursuant to an investor rights agreement.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

CertifyMe Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding Round Led By Callapina Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CertifyMe on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount of seed fund led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and MD of Hurun India and Vinod Jose, partner of Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors. The funds will be utilised to expand CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides investments in venturing into new domains such as e-commerce, luxury and HRtech.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Macmerise Celfie Design Raises $1 Million In A Pre-Series A Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday announced to have raised $1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include Amitabh Bachchan, Tarun Katial, Ajmera Group and NAFA Capital, among others. Funds will be utilized to improve tech infrastructure, on-board more brands and celebrities to launch the merchandise, to reach a wider audience, and develop new innovative products.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Fintech Roundup: More female founders in fintech? Yes, please

It’s been really tough concentrating during the latter part of this week due to global events so forgive me if my tone is less upbeat than normal. My heart goes out to all of the people of Ukraine and our TechCrunch readers there. This week, I wrote about a...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Asian and Hispanic e-grocer Weee! bags $425 million Series E

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, February 28, 2022. Today we are bringing exclamation points back. Because it’s Monday, we need the boost, and a startup whose name includes a “!” just raised north of $400 million in a single round. 2022! It’s a whole thing. – Alex.
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

Mizar Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding led by Nexo to Build Next-Generation of Trading Tools

Mizar raises $3 million to develop a trading suite for the crypto industry. Huobi Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, Gate Labs, MEXC, Spark Digital Capital, Evolve Capital, Kairon Labs, AU21 Capital, Tenzor Capital, NFT Tech, David Post, and Dean Thomas were among the investors in this round. Mizar's objective is to provide powerful but simple-to-use trading tools to the general public. Tiger Global Management has been involved in $5.6 billion in crypto financing, according to Dealroom statistics.
MARKETS
Reuters

JPMorgan set to remove Russia from ESG bond indexes - source

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan is set to remove Russia from the environmental, social and governance (ESG) versions of its emerging market bond indexes, while it continues to review the country's ejection from its widely used emerging debt benchmarks. A source familiar with the bank told Reuters on Monday...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Locofast Raises $15 Million In Series A Funding Round Co-led By Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Full-service supply chain platform for the fashion brands and manufacturers, Locofast, on Tuesday announced to have raised $15 million in Series A round co-led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures with participation from Kris Gopalakrishnan’s Axilor Ventures. The round also saw participation from notable angel investors including Suhail Sameer, Amit Lakhotia and Nitin Gupta, among others.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy