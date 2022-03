This last week is one the Minnesota Wild will want to forget as they faced all Canadian teams. They took on the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames. They, unfortunately, lost all three games and couldn’t have ended their road trip soon enough. Once again the Wild were hit with injury problems as Matt Dumba remained on the list, while Jordan Greenway was added (he may be out for some time too).

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO