ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

O-Zone: Chuck it deep

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I weary of all the speculation regarding free agents and the draft. I'm not smart enough to know which free agents and draftees provide best value. What I do know is the Jaguars need to build around quarterback Trevor Lawrence by bolstering the receiving...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva Retires After One Year With Team

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire, the team announced Wednesday. Villanueva signed as a free agent with the Ravens in 2021 after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a season littered with injury and COVID-19 related absences, Villanueva started every game in the 2021 season. After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, OT Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.https://t.co/Pq2txd0aev — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 9, 2022 The move to the reserve/retirement list saved the Ravens $6 million in salary-cap space, according to Sportrac. Villanueva’s overall salary cap hit is $9.25 million, the website says, and if the team released him, it would be $3.25 million
NFL
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football's dynamic duo: Bryce Young, Will Anderson anchor spring drills | Goodbread

Two pillars – one on each side of the ball – are grounded and sturdy.  The Alabama football team opens spring practice Friday to begin the on-field transition from the 2021 SEC champions to whatever the 2022 edition will become. There are questions – in the spring, there are always questions – for which only spirited competition can provide answers. But no school in the country will open spring drills with a pair of elite foundational pieces quite...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy