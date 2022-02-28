O-Zone: Chuck it deep

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire, the team announced Wednesday. Villanueva signed as a free agent with the Ravens in 2021 after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a season littered with injury and COVID-19 related absences, Villanueva started every game in the 2021 season. After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, OT Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.https://t.co/Pq2txd0aev — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 9, 2022 The move to the reserve/retirement list saved the Ravens $6 million in salary-cap space, according to Sportrac. Villanueva’s overall salary cap hit is $9.25 million, the website says, and if the team released him, it would be $3.25 million

