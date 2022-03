Louisville has started on-field work for the 2022 season. The Cardinals spent two hours inside Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon for its first day of spring practice. Following a 2021 campaign that closed with a loss to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl to close at 6-7 overall, among the goals for spring is to bring a consistent effort each day out. Speaking with the media following day one, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield highlighted the need for consistency on the field.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO