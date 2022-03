LGBTI activists demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in San Jose (Getty/Ezequiel Becerra) Jack Petocz was suspended from Flagler Palm Coast High School after organizing a walk-out of more than 500 students to protest the "Don't Say Gay" bill on Thursday. The 17-year-old Florida student passed out pride flags and led chants of "Say gay!" through a black megaphone while school administrators told him and other students they needed to return to class. Less than one week later, Florida Republicans passed a bill intended to stifle the free speech of LGBTQ people on public school campuses and their allies.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO