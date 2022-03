Twitch streamer Pokimane is one of the most popular entertainers on the platform. With almost 9 million followers, she is in the top ten most followed creators on the site. However, being popular often comes at a price. She was banned from Twitch in January for streaming herself watching episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender. She also got hate raided in the same month by Jidion, and a weird string of events ended up with Ninja's wife threatening legal action.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO