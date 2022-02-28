ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Will Patriots Do With J.C. Jackson This Offseason?

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFhIB_0eREIQC000

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a decision to make on J.C. Jackson. The star cornerback is a restricted free agent, giving New England the ability to use the franchise tag on Jackson this offseason.

But that would be a rather costly one-year pact for the Patriots. The franchise tag for cornerbacks is projected at $17.3 million, and one Patriots insider believes that will be too expensive for Bill Belichick and company this offseason. That is, unless the Patriots use it only to flip Jackson in a trade.

“Unless the Patriots believe they have a strong tag-and-trade possibility, I rate the odds of them tagging Jackson as low,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in his Sunday notes column .

The window for teams to use the franchise tag is now open, with a March 8 deadline to place it on a player. The two sides could still work out a long-term deal should the Patriots use the tag on Jackson, and would have until mid-July to do so.

While Reiss doesn’t think the franchise tag is in the cards for the Patriots and Jackson, CBS Boston’s Mike Hurley believes that will be the route New England takes this offseason. But if you’re a big fan of Jackson, make sure you soak in all he has to offer in a Patriots uniform during the 2022 season, because Hurley believes it will be his last in New England.

“I’m kind of getting an Asante Samuel feel from it. I don’t think Bill Belichick is in love with the player from an all-around perspective,” Hurley said on Sunday night’s Sports Final (video above). “The interception numbers speak for themselves, but it’s not necessarily from perfect fundamentals. It’s from guessing, anticipating — which is a valuable asset.

“But I’m getting the feel you’ll get a final year on the franchise tag for a lot of money, with the idea of getting the next guy in line for the following season,” Hurley added. “I don’t think they’re going to commit to him for four years.”

Jackson, whom the Patriots signed as an undrafted free agent 2018, has become an integral part of the New England defense. He has played in every game in each of the last three seasons, and has 25 interceptions over his 62 games overall. Seventeen of those interceptions came over the last two seasons, and he led the NFL with 23 passes defended last saeson.

But now that the time has come to pay Jackson, the Patriots are going to let someone else handle that. It’s a play we’ve seen a handful of times out of Belichick’s offseason handbook.

“They just did it with Malcolm Butler; got their five years from an undrafted guy and moved on from him, letting someone else pay big money for him,” said Hurley. “They are smart in that department, and I have a feeling that is how they’re going to go.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Autograph Sale

Tom Brady’s social media team does it again. On Monday, Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted that the ball from Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LII pass to Rob Gronkowski recently sold at Heritage Auction. Adding, it went for the perfect price: $69,000. TB12’s response? “Nice.”. Super...
NFL
NESN

Where NFL Writer Ranks Patriots’ J.C. Jackson On Top 101 Free-Agent List

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is scheduled to hit free agency for the first time in his career, and one NFL writer believes he’s among the best-available prizes. NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal published a list of the top-101 players set to hit the open market and ranked Jackson...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#New England#American Football#Espn
CBS Boston

Dolphins Reportedly Wanted To Pursue Tom Brady As Quarterback, Partial Owner This Offseason

BOSTON (CBS) — The Miami Dolphins have been in the news quite a bit this offseason. They’re sure to stay there a while longer. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Monday morning that the Dolphins had planned to pursue Sean Payton as their head coach while wooing Tom Brady to Miami — as a quarterback, with an offer to take a minority ownership stake in the team — earlier this offseason. That plan was derailed by Brian Flores’ lawsuit, according to the report. The report noted that if Brady does indeed stay retired, the process could continue for him to gain a...
NFL
CBS Boston

Josh McDaniels Says He Talked To Bill Belichick Before Taking A Bunch Of Patriots Assistants To Vegas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Josh McDaniels left New England for Las Vegas this offseason, and he brought a lot of Patriots coaches with him. It has put Bill Belichick and his coaching staff in a rather precocious position, with several vacancies — and question marks — on the offensive side of the ball. It painted an interesting scenario in New England, especially since Belichick said a few years ago that he isn’t a big fan of departing coaches poaching the system they’re leaving. But McDaniels said Wednesday that he didn’t simply take all those assistants with him without chatting with his former...
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals CB begins recruiting pending free agent J.C. Jackson

New England Patriots free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson is one of the most talented players available this offseason. The 26-year-old is set up for an enormous payday and it’s looking like he’s on his way out of Foxborough. It’s extremely unlikely the Patriots sign him to a long-term deal and the odds are also low on giving him the franchise tag. The Patriots would have to pay Jackson a projected $17.3 million for the year if he was to stay — and there’s only $8 million in cap space currently.
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: MLB Takes ‘More Threatening Tone’ With Players, Willing To Miss Full Month Of Games

BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping that MLB and the players’ union would find some common ground and reach an agreement by Monday’s deadline … some bad news came in on Monday afternoon. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich provided a preliminary update on talks from Monday, noting that the owners took a “more threatening tone” in their talks with the MLBPA while expressing a willingness to miss a full month of regular-season games. MLB today indicated a willingness to miss a month of games and took a more threatening tone than yesterday, sources briefed on the day’s first meeting between MLB and...
MLB
CBS Boston

Report: Patriots Meeting With Three Wide Receivers At NFL Combine

BOSTON (CBS) — With teams descending upon Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, the reports of what teams are doing have begun. With regard to the Patriots, it appears as though they will have their eyes on some wide receivers. Armando Salguera of Outkick reported that the Patriots have set up interviews with three wide receiver prospects: Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams. “The club will be conducting these interviews back-to-back-to-back so as to directly compare the players one against another,” Salguera reported. Of course, a meeting at the combine does not constitute direct and obvious interest in...
NFL
NESN

New Report Casts Further Doubt On J.C. Jackson Returning to Patriots

Let’s say the Patriots want J.C. Jackson back for at least another season. The clearest paths toward such an outcome are New England either signing the 26-year-old corner to a long-term deal or franchise tagging him before the March 8 deadline. However, if the Patriots forgo both options, they’ll have to compete with other teams for Jackson’s services once NFL free agency begins on March 16.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks say they’re not open for business on dealing Wilson

SEATTLE — Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks aren’t open for business when teams may inquire about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. “That’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and that’s not changed,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “It’s been the same every year we’ve been here so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there.”
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Coach Has Surprise Team In Mind For Tom Brady

Not too long after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, speculation began about where the seven-time Super Bowl champion would play when he returns. Eric Mangini, who was a part of three of those Super Bowl rings shared his thoughts on Tom’s future. And he even floated a team that hasn’t been talked about much in the potential TB12 sweepstakes.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy