Swansea, MA

‘There’s No Masks, Tomorrow’: Swansea Students Celebrate End Of Mandate With ‘Annie’ Parody

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago

SWANSEA (CBS) – A group of high school students in Swansea were so excited about the end of the mask mandate at school that they felt like singing.

Members of Case High School’s media department produced a video of a parody song called “Tomorrow,” which is performed to the tune of the iconic song from “Annie.”

But the students provided a twist, with their own lyrics about Monday being the first day in nearly two years where masks won’t be required in school.

Tomorrow Tomorrow
There’s no masks tomorrow
We’re throwing them all away!

The parody song was written by principal Brian McCann, who performed it along with Neil Jeronimo and Isabella Manchester.

McCann can be seen singing to the tune of the song in accompanying music video was filmed at the school with student performers.

“Literally, this is the first time I am seeing some students ever, fully,” McCann said, “One senior said to me, she said, ‘It is so nice to see your beautiful face again.’ I was like, ‘Well thank you. Nice to see your beautiful face as well again.'”

Masks are no longer required in Massachusetts schools as of Monday. It’s now up to individual districts to keep the mandate in place.

