5 players and positions to watch for Jets at NFL Combine

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The Jets possess the most prolific draft capital in 2022 as they own four picks in the top-40.

They hold selection Nos. 4, 10, 35 and 38 in the upcoming draft. And after going 4-13 last season, they have plenty of issues to address on the roster.

Gang Green could double up on offense or defense with their two top-10 picks or select one offensive player and one defensive. Basically, GM Joe Douglas has flexibility for the 2022 Draft.

Here are five players to watch as the Jets meet with the top prospects at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

DEREK STINGLEY JR., CB, LSU

Coming into the 2021 season Stingley was considered a can’t miss prospect because of his excellent 2019 season. Some viewed that season as some of the best cornerback play from a college corner and he was only 18 years old. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner produced 15 pass breakups with six interceptions that year. He possesses the size, traits and ball skills teams’ desire. But the doubts about Stingley center around his health. The standout corner played in only 10 games since his freshman season and he failed to snag another interception during that span.

TRENT MCDUFFIE, CB, WASHINGTON

McDuffie is starting to become more popular of a prospect. His film shows a cornerback who has exceptional technique and movement skills. He possesses the ability to get in and out of his backpedal with ease. He excelled in zone coverage, especially cover three with his press bail technique because of his fluid hips and his ability to cover while keeping his eyes on the quarterback while still feeling the receiver. The only question is his ability to create turnovers because McDuffie didn’t exactly rack up interceptions in his college career (two in three years).

JERMAINE JOHNSON, DE, FSU

The 6-foot-4, 259-pounder earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors with 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season. And after Johnson put on a show at the Senior Bowl, the defensive end went from a late first round pick projection to a potential top-15 pick. According to sources close to Johnson, they believe he could run a low 4.5, 40-yard dash, post a vertical jump of 38 inches, and a 10.5 broad jump. We’ll see what his testing looks like, but Johnson is one of the hottest prospects. Another defensive end to keep an eye for is Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.

DRAKE LONDON, WR, USC

It’s unknown if London will run at the combine after fracturing his ankle in October. Before getting injured, he produced a monster stat line: 88 catches for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 receiver is arguably the best receiver in the class. If he can run a fast 40 for his size, it’ll quiet some of the concerns about his overall speed.

GARRETT WILSON, WR, OHIO STATE

Out of all the receivers mentioned to go in the first round, Wilson’s floor is the highest. The 6-foot-0 receiver’s routes are fantastic because of his elite quickness. He maneuvers in and out of their breaks with ease as there are countless times on film when he creates massive separation. Wilson’s long speed is fine, he won’t run anything slower than a 4.5. But if he could hit a low 4.4 or go sub-4.4, he’ll make a stronger argument to become the No.1 receiver in the draft. Another receiver to watch out for Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.

