SEE IT: Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter auditions on ‘American Idol’

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Grace Franklin earned a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T on “American Idol” Sunday night.

The 15-year-old Detroit high school student and granddaughter of legendary singer Aretha Franklin introduced herself to the world on the fifth season premiere, acknowledging her historic lineage, but admitting that she never realized quite how famous her grandma was.

“I’m my own artist and I have my own voice,” Franklin said in a voiceover before performing Lauryn Hill’s version of “Killing Me Softly.”

The Fugees song didn’t do much for the judges though, with Luke Bryan calling it “a little sleepy and subdued” and Katy Perry referring to it as “soft.”

At Perry’s request, Franklin then broke out into her grandmother’s “Ain’t No Way,” which got far better reviews from the judges.

Lionel Richie, a longtime friend of Aretha’s, suggested that Franklin needed more time before she was ready for the “American Idol” stage.

After both Richie and Bryan said no, Perry pushed again for Franklin to get a shot.

“I’m sure Aretha wasn’t Aretha when she walked into the room,” the “Roar” singer said. “Somebody said ‘yes, I want to work with you, I want to develop something.’ She’s got stardust on her.”

But Richie wouldn’t back down.

“If you go and come back and put the shyness behind you and the voice in front of you, you are going to be something amazing,” he said. “I don’t want to be the one to make you tip over and fall at this infant stage.”

Even after Perry walked off the stage in protest, Richie held strong.

“I don’t want this to be a crash and burn,” he told Franklin.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

