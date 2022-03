Bethany Riddick began experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression nearly immediately after the birth of her son in March 2020. She didn’t want to watch television, read books, go for walks or even step onto the balcony of her Milwaukee apartment. Lockdown restrictions had just started in Wisconsin to slow the spread of the coronavirus, making her feel even more isolated. With her mother living in another state, she largely spent her postpartum days alone.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO