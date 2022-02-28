How immunotherapy is changing everything

Credit: University of Chicago.

The race to cure cancer has been running a long time, but two University of Chicago scientists are working to bring that closer to reality.

Thinking like engineers rather than doctors, Profs. Jeffery Hubbell and Melody Swartz of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering are bringing new approaches to the field of immunotherapy—and helping us rethink cancer research.

Swartz has even developed what she calls a cancer “vaccine”—a way to train the immune system to recognize cancer cells as bad.

By tinkering with the different parts inside our bodies, Swartz’s and Hubbell’s labs are searching for ways to utilize immunotherapy while eliminating its downsides.

If their biggest ideas pass clinical trials, we could enter a new era of fighting not only cancer, but a host of other diseases.

You can find the transcript for this episode here.