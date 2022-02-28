ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Brandon Beane excited to get back to business at NFL Scouting Combine

BillsDigest
 2 days ago
Somehow, the NFL managed to complete its annual Combine in 2020 before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing's been the same since.

Last year's Combine was canceled. And until last week, this year's version originally included so many restrictions that 155 prospects — around half the field — representing 13 agencies were threatening a boycott.

Fortunately, the league avoided that potential quagmire by reversing course on what was widely viewed as a hypocritical plan to create a bubble environment for the athletes.

Although the Combine still will feature some post-COVID-19 restrictions, they won't be enough to force athletes and their agents away. Players will be able to bring their support staff with them and will not be required to wear masks except during medical testing.

Before the changes, the plan was to have players restricted to secure areas the whole time without their support staff, which can be a mixture of doctors, trainers and nutritionists that traditionally are provided by their agents.

While still trying to cope with the heartbreaking end to his team's 2021 season, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane did point to this year's Combine, which will be held this week in Indianapolis, as a vehicle that can perhaps help with that.

"It's definitely a plus to be able to get with these guys and be around them," Beane said. "Even when you're not interviewing them, you've got people kind of keeping an eye on them at the Combine, keeping an eye on them between practice at the East-West or the Senior Bowl. So that exposure will help us for sure.

"The Zoom world ... is good on some accounts. We can reach more people. But it's never as good as in-person, and so I'm excited about this offseason compared to last offseason."

This year's college crop is widely believed to be the deepest at cornerback, wide receiver and edge rusher. Coincidentally, the Bills stand to lose starters (Levi Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders and Jerry Hughes) to unrestricted free agency at all those positions.

Bills Central will provide coverage from Indianapolis all week as Beane and coach Sean McDermott and their staff complete their due diligence with all positions. Beane and McDermott will speak on Tuesday as well.

Until then, enjoy this excellent preview, among other subjects, by NBC's Peter King in his weekly Football Morning in America column.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

BillsDigest

