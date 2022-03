The White House is starting to publicly indicate that it is open to extending the current pause on federal student loan repayments. Until this week the Biden administration had been indicating there would be no further extensions to the payment pause. That has changed with Ronald Klain, the White House Chief of Staff, going on the record to say the Biden administration is considering extending the pause on student loan repayment. The current extension will end on May 2.

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO