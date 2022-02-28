Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Guy Reffitt, The Texas Man Charged In January 6 Capitol Riot

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol almost 14 months ago — one of the accused rioters, a North Texas man, is about to go to trial and face a jury.

Jury selection begins February 28 in Washington, D.C. in the trial of Guy Reffitt of Wylie.

Reffitt has pleaded not guilty and has been in jail awaiting trial. He is one of just a handful of defendants accused of carrying a gun on January 6 and is believed to be a member of the far-right Texas ‘Three Percenter’ militia movement.

The 49-year-old is charged with five counts, including obstruction, civil disorder and entering Capitol grounds with a firearm.

Reffitt is also accused of warning his wife, son and daughter that, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors…traitors get shot.”

Among those watching the trial the closest: the other capitol riot defendants. It’s believed that if the justice departments wins a conviction against Reffitt they also win more leverage against hundreds of other defendants.

“The Department of Justice needs to win this case. If it loses this case, if it messes up in any way, there’s going to be huge criticism of the Department of Justice. The DOJ would look bad,” said former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen.

Those expected to testify in the trial include Reffitt’s children, capitol police officers, a secret service agent and a man who federal authorities call a fellow member of the Three Percenter militia group.

Officials say the Capitol riot investigation is one of the largest and most complex in American history. So far, more than 700 people have been charged and more than 200 have pleaded guilty.