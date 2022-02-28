ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Guy Reffitt, The Texas Man Charged In January 6 Capitol Riot

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAWOj_0eREFcVx00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol almost 14 months ago — one of the accused rioters, a North Texas man, is about to go to trial and face a jury.

Jury selection begins February 28 in Washington, D.C. in the trial of Guy Reffitt of Wylie.

Reffitt has pleaded not guilty and has been in jail awaiting trial. He is one of just a handful of defendants accused of carrying a gun on January 6 and is believed to be a member of the far-right Texas ‘Three Percenter’ militia movement.

The 49-year-old is charged with five counts, including obstruction, civil disorder and entering Capitol grounds with a firearm.

Reffitt is also accused of warning his wife, son and daughter that, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors…traitors get shot.”

Among those watching the trial the closest: the other capitol riot defendants. It’s believed that if the justice departments wins a conviction against Reffitt they also win more leverage against hundreds of other defendants.

“The Department of Justice needs to win this case. If it loses this case, if it messes up in any way, there’s going to be huge criticism of the Department of Justice. The DOJ would look bad,” said former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen.

Those expected to testify in the trial include Reffitt’s children, capitol police officers, a secret service agent and a man who federal authorities call a fellow member of the Three Percenter militia group.

Officials say the Capitol riot investigation is one of the largest and most complex in American history. So far, more than 700 people have been charged and more than 200 have pleaded guilty.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Wylie, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Wylie, TX
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
Buffalo News

Father and son from WNY plead guilty to Capitol riot charge: 'He wishes he had never gone'

In guilty pleas this week, a father and his son from the Buffalo area admitted entering the U.S. Capitol five minutes after Jan. 6 rioters first breached the Senate wing door. William M. Sywak, 46, of Hamburg, and his son William J. Sywak, 28, of Arcade, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor. They were initially charged with three other counts: knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Jury Selection#The Texas Man Charged#The Department Of Justice#Doj#American
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Rock Hill Herald

‘I just wanna die’: NC man battling COVID as sentencing looms for his role in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors want a North Carolina man to serve a month in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. First, James “Les” Little has to kick COVID-19. The former truck driver from Claremont began showing flu-like symptoms on Jan. 28, and tested positive for the virus shortly afterward, according to a court filing Friday from his federal public defender, Peter Adolf of Charlotte. Claremont is about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Catawba County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
HuffingtonPost

'Let's Go!': Man Who Allegedly Directed Rioters Through Capitol Doors Arrested

A New York man accused of pulling open a door to the Capitol and directing a crowd of rioters inside on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Tuesday on civil disorder and other charges. According to an FBI affidavit, Eric Gerwatowski, 31, of New Hyde Park, New York, was at the front of a crowd just outside the Upper House doors to the Capitol. As Capitol Police attempted to close the doors to prevent rioters from breaching the building, he yanked one open, turned to the crowd and shouted, “Let’s go!” He allegedly directed rioters inside and entered the building himself.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS DFW

Murder Victim Kyaira Williams Was Seeking Help For Her Husband When She Died

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The night Kyaira Williams disappeared, she was worried. Her mother, Karen Williams, says her daughter thought her husband might hurt himself. The couple from Waco had been visiting her in Dallas when Brannon began “acting out of character,” according to newly released court records. Corporal Brannon Williams left the US Army in December after four and a half years of service.  He later told Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies he suffers from PTSD. According to the affidavit filed by Dallas police, he was seen Monday afternoon sitting in the parking lot outside his mother-in-law’s apartment complex waving a Glock handgun inside his...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury on Thursday indicted a father accused of driving his 14-year-old son to a gas station where the teenager killed three people. Richard Acosta Jr., 33, was indicted on a capital murder of multiple persons charge by a Dallas County grand jury for the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting in which his son, Abel, shot and killed three other teenagers at a Texaco in Garland, Texas.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy