Immigration

UN: More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
The U.N. refugee agency says more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency said 281,000 people entered Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia.

The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries.

On Monday, Airbnb said it would provide temporary, free housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country.

"While Airbnb.org is committing to facilitate short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays," the company said in a news release .

In a series of tweets , Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky explained that right now their “greatest need" was for people to "offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary, and Romania.”

According to the Associated Press , EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson visited a border crossing in the Romanian town of Siret on Monday.

In an interview with reporters, Johansson said she was "really impressed of the strong solidarity that EU citizens are showing towards the Ukrainians [that] are coming."

When asked by a reporter about the rough estimate of how many refugees there might be in the future, Johansson said they should "prepare for millions."

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
