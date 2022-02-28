ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU eyes Ukrainian membership, could be bargaining chip in Russia talks

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders may discuss the possibility of Ukrainian membership at an informal summit in March, a senior EU official said on Monday, adding the issue was important for Ukraine in discussions with Russia on ending the conflict. “I think one of the reasons that...

