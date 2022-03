Today, American society is in constant need of more compassion, and more justice. There is a battle going on between the forces of unity and division, self-interest and community, "us" versus "me." We see this battle playing out in our contradictory Covid-19 response, in which many seem more interested in personal freedom than protecting one another, as well as in our seeming inability to effectively combat climate change, enact universal suffrage and protect voting rights.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO