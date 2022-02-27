ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Cohen Schleich takes third as Estacada wrestles at state

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Rangers finish with three athletes on the podium during the OSAA 4A State Tournament.

Three Estacada wrestlers showcased their talents on the mat last weekend as they claimed spots on the podium during the 2022 OSAA 4A Wrestling State Championships.

Cohen Schleich, Devin Gotchall and James Durand led the Rangers to a solid overall performance Saturday, Feb. 26, at Cascade High School.

As a squad, the Rangers placed 10th in the team standings with 64 points. The top three teams were La Grande (275.5), Sweet Home (250.5) and Tillamook (187).

Here is how Estacada's top wrestlers placed:

126 pounds

First: Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home; Third: Cohen Schleich, Estacada sophomore. Schleich beat Tavian Kehr, La Grande, by an 8-2 decision in the third-place match.

195 pounds

First: Miguel Velazquez, Marshfield; Sixth: James Durand, Estacada junior. Durand lost the fifth-place match against Brodey Kitzmiller, Gladstone, by an 11-4 decision.

285 pounds

First: Jaden Martin, Baker/Powder Valley; Fifth: Devin Gotchall, Estacada senior. Gotchall bested Luke Bigsby, Baker, in the fifth-place match by a Fall at 1:34.

To see more photos from the 4A Wrestling State Championships, visit bit.ly/3hqa4ka

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

