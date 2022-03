Click here to read the full article. SECOND UPDATE: 3 PM PACIFIC: World Cup producers FIFA will allow the Russian national soccer team to participate in World Cup qualifying games, the organization said today. The moves comes as Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have declared they will not participate in any matches with Russia in the qualifying rounds. FIFA will allow Russia to take the pitch, but will not allow the Russian flag or national anthem..The team will also be designated as the Football Union of Russia. The organization added that it will not allow any games in Russia itself, but will schedule...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO