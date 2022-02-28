ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US markets a 'safe haven' amid uncertain times: Global X ETFs CIO

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS markets a 'safe haven' amid uncertain times: Global X ETFs CIO. For...

video.foxbusiness.com

Kansas City Star

Dollar and Gold Rise as Safe Havens Amid War in Ukraine

In times of trouble, investors look for safe havens, and amid the war in Ukraine, those havens include gold and the dollar. That’s something of an irony, given that the two assets often move in opposite directions. But not now. The Bloomberg Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s strength...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Introducing The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

DJIA brings an at-the-money covered call strategy to the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index through the ETF structure. On February 24th, 2022, we listed the Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). DJIA is designed to provide exposure to the approximately 30 companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while simultaneously writing covered calls on the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index in an attempt to generate income. DJIA now represents the sixth fund in the Global X covered call suite of ETFs that currently has over $8 billion in assets under management.1.
STOCKS
Telegraph

Global stock market sell-off accelerates as investors seek safe havens from war in Europe

Wall Street joined the global stock market sell-off on Thursday, with the technology-focused Nasdaq falling into correction territory following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.1pc and the broad-based S&P 500 had also fallen, by 1.6pc. The Nasdaq index dropped by as much as 3.3pc, pushing it into bear-market territory for the first time since the pandemic.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Bitcoin, not exactly a safe haven today

Feb 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BITCOIN, NOT EXACTLY A SAFE HAVEN TODAY (1113 GMT) Cryptocurrencies have been around long enough to have a substantial track record of how...
CURRENCIES
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
FOXBusiness

Calls to boycott McDonald's, other brands in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Major global brands, including McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) and the Estee Lauder Cos Inc. should consider pausing their operations in Russia, New York state's pension fund chief wrote in letters to several companies on Friday. Other companies that received the letter were Mondelez International Inc, Fortinet Inc, Kimberly-Clark...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Russia threatens to cut major gas pipeline to Germany if US, European allies ban Russian oil imports

Russia threatened to close its main gas line to Germany, late Monday, if Western nations ban Russian oil imports. In an address on Russian state television, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, warned that the "rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," suggesting the price per barrel could double to $300, BBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Canadian Equities Are No Safe Haven

Since December, despite a parabolic move in fossil fuels (priced in U.S. dollars), the Canadian dollar has not followed along for the ride. Since December, despite a parabolic move in fossil fuels (priced in U.S. dollars), the Canadian dollar has not followed along for the ride. This is not a bullish vote on Canada (see chart below and Canada’s currency washed out by U.S. dollar haven appetite.) With money supply and trade now retreating globally, asset bubbles are bursting, and highly levered participants increasingly need cash to make a mountain of payments. The lion’s share of payments globally is due in U.S. dollars.
MARKETS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Is Bitcoin a Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Turmoil? Check the Chart.

Bitcoin has exploded in value over the past two days, on Tuesday sporting a gain of 20% off yesterday’s low. For what it’s worth, ethereum is doing pretty well, too. At today’s high, the cryptocurrency was up 18.3% from Monday’s low, although it’s starting to fade this afternoon.
CURRENCIES

