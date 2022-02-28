US markets a 'safe haven' amid uncertain times: Global X ETFs CIO

Since December, despite a parabolic move in fossil fuels (priced in U.S. dollars), the Canadian dollar has not followed along for the ride. Since December, despite a parabolic move in fossil fuels (priced in U.S. dollars), the Canadian dollar has not followed along for the ride. This is not a bullish vote on Canada (see chart below and Canada’s currency washed out by U.S. dollar haven appetite.) With money supply and trade now retreating globally, asset bubbles are bursting, and highly levered participants increasingly need cash to make a mountain of payments. The lion’s share of payments globally is due in U.S. dollars.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO