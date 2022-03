Payments in a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs will begin to be made on March 10.A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.The payment will be made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “The rising cost of living and soaring increases in energy bills continues to have major impact on people who are finding it harder to cope.“Many are struggling to afford essentials, such as heating their homes and paying for their...

