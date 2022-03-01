Queen City Parkway crash sends 2 to the hospital

Two people were injured in a crash Feb. 28, 2022, at Queen City Parkway and Aviation Boulevard in Gainesville. - photo by Gainesville Fire Department

One woman was extricated from a car by firefighters after it collided with a tractor-trailer Monday morning on Queen City Parkway in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said a flatbed tractor trailer and a Honda Accord collided before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the intersection of Queen City Parkway and Aviation Boulevard.

Georgia State Patrol Post Commander D.A. Rathel said Angelyn Torres, 18, of Gainesville, was driving a Honda Accord north on Queen City Parkway and was trying to turn left onto Aviation Boulevard.

The tractor-trailer, driven by James Franklin, 52, of Gaineville, was heading south on Queen City Parkway through the intersection.

Rathel said Torres failed to yield before turning, and Franklin was unable to steer away from the crash.

The tractor-trailer struck the right side of the Honda, causing the tractor-trailer to strike a utility pole.

Torres was extricated by firefighters. Torres and her passenger, Karla Rodriguez, of Gainesville, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Franklin was not injured.

Rathel said Torres was cited for failure to yield while turning left and driving while unlicensed.

The intersection reopened before 10 a.m. Monday.