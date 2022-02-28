ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hduWd_0eRE0NFe00
Target-Wages FILE - A hiring sign is in front of a Target store in Manchester, Conn., Nov. 39, 2021. Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) (Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers

“The market has changed," said Target CEO Brian Cornell in an interview with The Associated Press. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

Target set a new marker for the retail industry back in 2017 when it announced it would increase hourly wages to $15 by 2020. But U.S. labor-market dynamics have changed during the pandemic, with many employers facing severe worker shortages. And many of Target's rivals are now paying a minimum of $15 per hour or more.

Target, which has roughly 1,900 stores and 350,000 employees in the U.S., noted that the turnover rate among its employees is now actually lower than before the pandemic. The retailer also said that it was able to exceed its goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers at its stores and 30,000 in its supply chain network across the country throughout the 2021 holiday season. But Target realized it needs to have an even more localized approach to wages. It said it is still doing its analysis and declined to name the areas that will be getting the highest starting wage.

When Target first announced in 2017 it would pay $15 an hour by 2020, it was one of the first major retailers to do so. But during the pandemic, a number of rivals like Best Buy followed suit, with some surpassing Target. Costco raised its minimum hourly wages for workers from $16 to $17 last fall. Amazon’s starting wage is $15 per hour, and the e-commerce giant's nationwide average starting wage for jobs in transportation and fulfillment is $18 an hour.

Walmart remains a laggard: Last fall, it boosted its minimum wage to $12, from the $11 hourly base it established in 2018. Walmart also raised the hourly wages for more than 565,000 store workers by at least a dollar.

Many retailers say they're struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey of more than 100 major retailers with annual revenues between $500 million to more than $20 billion, 96% said they're having trouble finding store employees. The survey conducted by global consulting firm Korn Ferry in January also found that 88% said it was difficult to find distribution-center workers.

That demand for workers has steadily pushed up wages, particularly for lower-income workers. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, pay among the poorest one-quarter of workers jumped 5.8% in January, compared with a year ago. That is double the gains for the highest-paid one-quarter.

In January, average pay for retail workers, excluding managers, jumped 7.1% from a year earlier to $19.24 an hour. That’s faster than pre-pandemic gains. In January 2020, pay for retail workers rose 4.2% from the previous year. In January 2017, it rose just 1.7% from the previous year.

But inflation has eaten away at most of those increases, with consumer prices rising 7.5% in the past year, the biggest increase in four decades. Yet that spike in inflation followed a year of muted price gains. Over the past two years, according to research by the Dallas Fed, pay increases have been strong enough to offset inflation, leaving workers, on average, with slightly higher inflation-adjusted pay.

___

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Walmart Says Shoppers Are on Alert as Grocery Bills Climb

Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the retailer's own research shows consumers are paying attention to prices, even if they aren't trading down to cheaper brands or buying smaller packages. The big-box retailer said it has the same number of rollbacks, or temporary price reductions, as it did at...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WSOC Charlotte

Target to set starting wage as high as $24 an hour

Target is trying to fill open positions, and the company is raising the starting wage to court new workers. The company said it will offer minimum wages of between $15 and $24 an hour with the highest pay offered in competitive markets, The Associated Press reported. Right now, Target has...
RETAIL
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Minimum Wages#Consumer Prices#Inflation#The Associated Press
Miami Herald

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why you'll see more red 'rollback' price signs at Walmart

Expect to see more bright-red "Rollback" signs at Walmart stores as inflation bites, the company said Thursday. Rollbacks, or temporary price reductions on an item, are Walmart's version of a sale. Walmart decides which products to drop prices on based on factors like discounts it receives from suppliers or excess inventory.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Walmart shoppers sidestep inflation

WMT WALMART INC. 137.99 -0.89 -0.64%. With consumer inflation at a 40-year-high, most shoppers — rich or poor — will seek out the best prices, CEO Doug McMillon explained. "During periods of inflation like this, middle-income families, lower middle-income families, even wealthier families become more price sensitive. And that's to our advantage," McMillon said during the company’s earnings call Thursday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Outsider.com

Here’s Why Walmart Is Rolling Back Prices for More Products

Despite current inflation concerns in the U.S., here is why retailer Walmart is anticipating more ‘rollbacks’ on various items in its stores. According to CNN, Walmart had more products on rollbacks last quarter compared to the previous quarter. The company is planning to add rollbacks to highlight “value prices” for its customers. The company’s CEO, Doug McMillion revealed in a post-earnings conference call with analysts more details about the decision. “We use rollbacks to communicate not only the reality of prices are coming down at some places, but the emotion or perception we want customers to have about us.”
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Target hikes pay to $24 per hour for some employees

Starting wages for some Target hourly employees will rise to as much as $24 per hour. The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Monday that its starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 for team members across its stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Target to add Starbucks orders and returns to its curbside pickup service

The new additions are not yet available but instead are a part of a planned expansion of the Drive Up service in fall 2022 (Q3), Target said. Initially, the enhancements will be piloted by store employees before rolling out to Target customers in select test markets, the company told TechCrunch. Likely, Target’s hometown market of Minneapolis will be among the first testers. However, Target declined to say which cities or how many stores would gain the features or when it expected the changes to roll out more broadly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy