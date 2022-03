“We have to get down there, and we have to save him.”. Station 19 may not have ended its winter finale back in December with a cliffhanger, but it’s certainly going to be picking up with one! The show’s returning from its break on Thursday, February 24, with a Grey’s Anatomy crossover as the firefighters do their best to save Grey Sloan Memorial’s Owen Hunt. The doc plunged over a precipice in the hospital show’s midseason finale, and it’s going to take the combined efforts of both series to save him.

