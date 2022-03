Executive Director of Family Joint Venture Foundation Tonia Granger Feeding the Hungry Throughout the Pandemic. DeSoto local Tonia Granger, a Hunger Hero recognized by No Kid Hungry Texas for being an active leader in combating child hunger, supporting children and families in her community every single day, is “a selfless leader that ensures her community members have access to resources such as nutritious meals that will allow them to thrive and come together,” according to Mia Medina, Program Manager for No Kid Hungry Texas.

DESOTO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO