The release date for part two of Ozark’s fourth season has been announced. The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth and final season arrived on Netflix in January 2022. Fans can expect the concluding seven episodes to arrive on 29 April. Ozark stars Jason Bateman as a father who brings his family to the Ozarks in Missouri after a money-laundering scheme goes awry. In a tweet posted on Thursday (23 February), Netflix shared the trailer for part two, accompanied by the caption: “The end is near.”The end is near. Ozark's final episodes premiere April 29. pic.twitter.com/WWBPFmlXlY— Netflix (@netflix)...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO