Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO